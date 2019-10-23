Nicole Kidman shares rare photo with lookalike sister at family party The Big Little Lies star has a close relationship with her younger sister Antonia

Nicole Kidman is one of the most famous actresses in the world but when it comes to her family life she is incredibly private. But on Tuesday, the Big Little Lies actress delighted fans after sharing a rare photo of herself and her younger sister Antonia, which she posted on her Instagram page. The Hollywood star took the picture at her family's Halloween party, and caption the image: "Early Halloween party with my sis and our families." The post attracted a lot of comments, with one fan writing: "You two look so much alike. Sister are the best," while another commented: "Such a strong resemblance. Enjoy Halloween." A third added: "Wow you guys really look alike."

Nicole Kidman and her lookalike sister Antonia had fun at a family Halloween party

Both Nicole and Antonia grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with their parents Anthony Kidman – a psychologist, and Janelle Glenny. While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter. Tragically, Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack, and last month Nicole paid a poignant tribute to him on Instagram. The star shared a photo of the pair dressed up at a red carpet event, and wrote: "My Papa. Always missing you."

The Big Little Lies actress is a doting mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole splits her time between the U.S and Australia with her husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, eight. She also has two grown up children, Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While Nicole and Keith want their children to enjoy a normal childhood, the acting bug is strong in their family and their little girls have already landed their first movie role with voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2. The pair also had cameo roles in Big Little Lies, playing students in two episodes in the second series of the award-winning show. Nicole previously told You magazine about the experience, admitting: "They're not coddled on set. And that's good for them. It's given them a stronger understanding of what I do, it's made us all closer."

The actress has previously admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology in a bid for them to enjoy their childhoods for as long as possible. She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." She also paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

