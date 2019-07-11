Nicole Kidman expands her family – see adorable photo "I've been waiting my whole life for this"

Nicole Kidman's dream came true this week as the Big Little Lies star welcomed a new family member in the form of an adorable four-legged friend. The Hollywood actress shared a sweet picture of herself with her new puppy on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "My first puppy, actually my first dog. Been waiting my whole life for this!" Many of Nicole's famous followers were quick to comment on the happy news, with Isla Fisher writing: "So cute," while Karen Fairchild simply wrote: "Omg." The Duchess of Cambridge's brother, James Middleton – who is a proud dog owner – added: "Welcome to the club."

Nicole Kidman and her family have got a puppy

The new puppy will no doubt go down a treat with Nicole's two young children, Sunday, eleven, and eight-year-old Faith, who she shares with husband Keith Urban. Nicole has had an exciting few days with her family, as they have been celebrating Sunday's birthday in Paris. The little girl turned eleven on Tuesday, and Nicole shared a photo on Instagram of her two daughters in the French capital during their mini break. Sunday and Faith have been travelling around with the family over the past few months as Nicole filmed Big Little Lies. They even appeared in the hit TV show as extras, and have had play dates with the child actors in the show.

MORE: Princess Charlotte reveals hidden talent at the polo

The Big Little Lies star is mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

READ: David Beckham reveals exciting announcement about his future

While their mum is a famous movie star, Nicole is happy for now that her children stay out of the spotlight and enjoy their childhood. As a result, she has admitted that she is quite strict with her daughters about certain things such as technology.She told Vanity Fair: "They don't have a phone and I don't allow them to have an Instagram. I try to keep some sort of boundaries." She paid tribute to her little girls while accepting her Best Actress Award for Big Little Lies at the 2017 Emmy Awards. "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours," she said. "I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.