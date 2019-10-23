Catherine Zeta-Jones shares RARE photo of her parents in celebration of 53rd anniversary! The actress shared a snapshot of her mum and dad on Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a loving tribute to her parents as they celebrate an incredible 53 years of marriage! The actress, who has two children with her husband Michael Douglas, uploaded a black-and-white snapshot on Instagram showing Patricia and David relaxing by the pool. Patricia is in the foreground, looking very chic in a white swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, as she relaxes on a sun lounger. David, meanwhile, can be seen in the background, sitting in the shade on a cushioned bench. "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents," Catherine captioned the picture. "Seen here chilling by the pool after 53 years of marriage. Love you with all my heart."

Among those to comment on the picture was Catherine's stepson, Cameron Douglas – Michael's eldest child from his first marriage to Diandra Luker. The 40-year-old took the time to congratulate the couple, sweetly writing: "Happy anniversary Pat and David… Your union is an inspiration to us all! Sending you both all of my love."

Catherine is Patricia and David's middle child; she has an older brother, David, and a younger brother, Lyndon. Catherine, 50, and 75-year-old Michael, meanwhile, are set to mark their own wedding anniversary next month. The couple first met at the Deauville Film Festival in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 and were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York on 18 November, 2000. The couple are now the proud parents to son Dylan, 19, and 16-year-old daughter Carys.

Catherine previously revealed to Vanity Fair: "My husband and I have been in the public eye for many, many, many years. So, when we go out, we put the Michael Douglas-Catherine Zeta-Jones armour on every now and again. We are a very, very, very close family; we share everything."