Jeff Brazier and wife Kate Dwyer deny split rumours after unfollowing each other on Instagram

Jeff Brazier and his wife Kate Dwyer have denied rumours that their marriage is in trouble. Fans became concerned after noticing that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The pair have also not shared any photos together since the August Bank Holiday. But a spokesperson for the couple assured HELLO!: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate. We're slightly bewildered how the story has come to that. However, they have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

Jeff and Kate have been married since September 2018

The TV presenter married PR director Kate in Portugal last year at an intimate ceremony attended by their closest family and friends. Speaking to HELLO! about their wedding last year, Jeff said: "I'm so happy to marry Kate, who has brought so much stability to my life. This isn't just any wedding, this is a really special one. It doesn't just represent Kate and I putting rings on each other's fingers. "It represents the fact that we won at something really tricky. We won at becoming a family. Before, it was just three boys rattling around in a house on our own, trying to get through life. Then Kate came along and worked so hard at making us complete. She hasn't just completed one person, she's completed a family and given three boys a real sense of belonging."

The couple held a beautiful clifftop wedding in Portugal

Jeff shared sons Bobby, 16, and Freddie, 15, with his late ex-partner, Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died of cancer in 2009. He and Kate got engaged in Ibiza in 2017 and married a year later in a clifftop ceremony attended by 100 guests, with Bobby and Freddie helping to hand over the rings. "Dad always said: 'I want to get married one day - I want to find a nice girl,'" said Freddie. "And he's found that girl who he's going to live with for the rest of his life." Bobby added: "One of the biggest things for Fred and me is that Kate makes our dad happy. Which is so special and reassuring for us to see."

