Jeff Brazier shares heartbreaking post marking Jade Goody's birthday He and Jade's sons Fred and Bobby marked the special day with a small gathering

Jeff Brazier has shared a touching album of photographs to mark what would have been Jade Goody's 38th birthday. In the post, he revealed that friends and family of the late TV personality had gathered to mark the occasion. He also used the post to mark their eldest son Bobby's 16th birthday. Jade sadly passed away back in 2009 aged just 27 after battling cervical cancer.

Jade with her sons, Fred and Bobby

Sharing a throwback snap of Jade with her two sons, Fred and Bobby, along with several photos of their gathering and a close-up photo of Bobby on his birthday, he wrote: "Today would have been Jade’s 38th Birthday so we had a small gathering and raised a glass in her memory. My heart aches for all of the love and affection the boys have had to go without in her absence and for all she missed of their childhood, those precious stolen moments deprived of a fiercely strong and proud mother."

Jade's friends and family had a gathering to mark the occasion

He continued: "My thanks to those that came along as well as those who couldn’t make it always showing the boys that they have many good people supporting their every step. It was also Bobby's 16th this week so we celebrated getting him there in one piece and all the promise his future holds. Lastly bless Fred for asking his Uncle Tys if he had been working under the bonnet of a few car’s today. Always making us laugh and @tysonplaymaker always educating us on the fashion front."

Jeff has previously opened up about raising his children, and the impact of them having lost their mum at a young age. Speaking to the Mirror about the ten-year anniversary of her death, he said: "It really stirs up so much in them. You can see their behaviour is slightly altered as a result. They promise as teenagers that it's not impacting on them, but obviously you know better as an adult. You can see it, and it's really difficult when your little babies are struggling or suffering with something that you can't take away."

