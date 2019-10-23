Ben Shephard reveals emotional behind-the-scenes moment on GMB Ben and his co-star Kate Garraway found a particular interview moving on Wednesday morning

Ben Shepard has opened up about a particularly emotional moment for him and co-star Kate Garraway on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain. The TV presenter had been chatting to his friend, footballer Paul Gascoigne, who has been cleared of sexual assault charges, and was on the programme to talk about the traumatic experience and his hopes for the future. Ben used to play football with Paul and so found the interview particularly moving. On Twitter, the dad-of-two wrote after the show: "Thanks for all the messages, it was very emotional for me and @kategarraway charting to @Paul_Gascoigne8. It's been a brutal year but he's still smiling and staying strong which is great to see." To accompany his message, Ben shared a photo of the trio behind-the-scenes which was taken after Paul's interview.

GMB star Ben Shephard revealed it was emotional for him and Kate Garraway interviewing Paul Gascoigne

Many GMB viewers commented on the post, with one writing: "It was so lovely to see Paul on the show. Keep up the good work lovely man," while another wrote: "I don't know Gascoigne but I hope you get happiness in your life at some stage. One of the best footballers the world has ever seen in his day." A third added: "Ah bless him. Sending the strength to stay lovely and stay sober. Always been one of my favourite footballers of all time. We are behind you Gazza."

Ben with his wife Annie

Ben is a major football fan and presented Goals on Sunday for nine years alongside co-host Chris Kamara. In June, the doting dad revealed that he was stepping down from the role so that he could be there more for his children as they are growing up quickly. Talking to The Mirror at the time, he explained that he wanted to see his children play their sports games during the weekends. He said: "Now they're teenagers, Sam is taller than me and Jack is not far behind, which I'm trying to come to terms with. They're consumed by schoolwork all week, the weekend is the only time I can spend with them."

He added: "What tends to happen is that after doing the breakfast show on Thursdays and Fridays, Saturday comes and I'm shattered. Doing Goals on Sunday has been amazing, but I can see that not only will we all benefit as a family but I'll benefit from being more involved in their weekend life." The star shares his two children with wife Annie, who he married in 2004.

