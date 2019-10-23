Strictly's Anton du Beke reveals he can treat Emma Barton like a 'proper dancer' The Strictly fan favourite is partnered with the EastEnders star this year

Despite being on Strictly Come Dancing since the show started in 2004, Anton du Beke has never won. However, this year, the professional dancer believes he has a strong chance to land a place in this year's final after being partnered up with EastEnders star Emma Barton. Appearing on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Wednesday, the TV star gushed: "Well, Emma Barnot, who does have a lovely barnet, she's really super to spend time with in the studio because she really does love the dancing. And she's lovely to dance with."

"She's got a lovely feel about her when she's doing ballroom," he added. "It's really lovely from my perspective, because I can talk to her like a proper dancer as opposed to sort of a sort of student beginner. She's doing tremendously well. And it's really brilliant. She tries everything she wants to. You know, I'm not feeling like I'm making it easy or, oh, I won't do that in my mind thinking I won't do that because remember, I'm doing everything with her and trying everything with her."

Over the years, Anton has danced with the likes of Judy Murray, Ruth Langsford, Patsy Palmer and Ann Widdecombe. Asked whether he has a strong chance to lift up the glitterball trophy, Anton replied: "Honestly, I think she can go all the way. I do because I think she's amazing. I think she is tremendous."

The 53-year-old dancer, who is promoting his new book, Moonlight Over Mayfair, also shared his delight at being a dad to his two-year-old twins George and Henrietta. "It's the most wonderful, brilliant thing," he shared. "And they're really together. And it's, it's beautiful. And I and I love every second of it. If I honestly if I was younger and wealthier I'd have 50, I'd have hundreds of them. I love it. I love it!"

