Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard reveals his wife's hilarious fashion hack Ben and his wife Annie Shephard share two sons

Ben Shephard and his wife Annie prepared for an outing on Friday night and the GMB star shared one of his wife's nifty going out hacks – swapping trainers for heels on their home's doorstep! In the GIF, uploaded to Instagram, Annie can be seen slipping out of her trainers and straight into some gorgeous heels outside the front of their family home and Ben added the caption: "The old doorstep shoe change @mrsannieshephard." We'll definitely be trying that one ourselves.

Ben and Annie have been married since 2004 and tend to keep their relationship private. They have two sons called Jack and Sam, and the Tipping Point presenter sometimes shares sweet family insights from their life at home.

On Thursday Ben, 44, and his GMB co-host Kate Garraway, 52, left viewers in stitches after they tried to recreate one of Kate Beckinsale's Instagram posts, in which the actress shows off just how flexible she is.

Ben shared the hilarious snap on Instagram

To create the photo, Kate decided to demonstrate that she, too, was flexible – with the help of Ben and a mannequin's leg that the pair ended up breaking during the hilarious stunt. The father-of-two said to Kate: "We thought Kate maybe you could try and recreate that. Are you that supple?" before lifting Kate's leg right above her head. The two couldn't contain their laughter and revealed that it wasn't actually Kate's leg, it was a mannequin's. Even Susanna Reid was in floods of tears as Kate joked: "That's a lovely stretch."

Ben and Annie recently enjoyed a date night to the V&A

Viewers flocked to Instagram to express just how hilarious they had found the moment. One wrote: "This was hysterical this morning," and many more replying to the video with things such as: "This is just too funny," and "You two are the best."