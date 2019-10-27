David Walliams shows off his very regal bedroom – see it here The It'll Be Alright on the Night host hinted at his Buckingham Palace 'bedroom'

David Walliams' is no stranger to being a guest of honour at Buckingham Palace on more than one occasion, so much so that he has previously joked that he has his own room there. In August 2018, the It'll Be Alright on the Night presenter had fans in stitches after leaving a comment on the palace's official Instagram account, in reply to a photo showing the Queen's residence's stunning interior. The picture showed the majestic entrance to the monarch's house and was captioned: "Buckingham Palace open its doors to the public from tomorrow until Sunday 30th September #SummeratthePalace. "Visitors will be able to tour the State Rooms and Gardens and see the #PrinceandPatron exhibition - a collection of over 100 pieces of art personally chosen by The Prince of Wales, ahead of his 70th birthday later this year." Replying to the post that gained more than 83,555 likes, David simply quipped: "Please don't show them my bedroom. I would like it to remain private."

David received an OBE honour from Princess Anne in October 2017, admitting that it was rather "nerve-wracking". The TV star was recognised for his services to charity and the arts and brought his proud mother Kathleen and his nephews Eddie and Frankie to the investiture ceremony. Wearing a morning suit and top hat, David looked incredibly smart and joked that he would be celebrating the royal accolade with a lunch of fried chicken. "I like Nando's but not today, not in my morning suit," he told reporters after the investiture.

Speaking about his career, he added: "I love what I do. I feel very lucky, very privileged to be in the situation I'm in, and get to do the things I want to do. I remind myself every day how lucky I am to be working with incredible people, especially when you get to work with a childhood hero like Sir Tom Courtenay, someone whose career you've admired for so many years. I don't take any of it for granted, especially not today."

