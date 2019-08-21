David Walliams shares a hilarious throwback photo of Ant and Dec: click to see! The picture was taken long before they teamed up for BGT…

David Walliams delighted fans this week by sharing a throwback photo of himself with Ant and Dec. The TV comedian took to Twitter to share an old image of the trio together – much to the delight of his fans. David, Ant and Dec now work together on Britain's Got Talent, but it's clear their friendship goes back much further. Ant and Dec, now both 43, can be seen grinning at the camera, wearing school uniforms reminiscent of their days in Byker Grove, with David stood in-between them looking completely unrecognisable. "An oldie but a goodie," David captioned the photo, tagging Ant and Dec in the picture.

While the double act are yet to comment on the image, David's picture was inundated with comments from his 2.1million followers. "Oh my goodness, lol, all such young boys! Too cute," one wrote, while a second joked: "@davidwalliams you look like a crazy older brother to @antanddec." Another fan noted the position that Ant and Dec were stood in: "That's not Ant & Dec, but Dec & Ant!"

It's been a big week for David, who celebrated his birthday on 20 August. In celebration, he shared three images with his fans on Twitter – two taken with his beloved mum, Kathleen. "I am 48 today. I have a lot to thank this lady for. Xxx," he captioned the first image, while alongside the second he wrote: "Thank you so much for all your birthday messages. I really do appreciate them. Now it is time to take my mum out to celebrate xxx." A few hours later, David uploaded a third snapshot, this time showing him sat at a dining table next to Elton John. "Happy birthday to me!" he wrote.