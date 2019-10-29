Simon Thomas' girlfriend reacts after troll claims she's 'with him for the money' The presenter shared a rare selfie with girlfriend Derrina Jebb and his son

The girlfriend of Simon Thomas has slammed a troll who has accused her of being in a relationship with the TV presenter for his money. The dad-of-one lost his wife Gemma in 2017 following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. In a rare move, Simon took to his Instagram page on Monday to share a series of pictures with his girlfriend Derrina Jebb and his ten-year-old son Ethan from their trip to Dorset. Underneath one of the posts, a troll had commented: "She's doing alright out of you."

Unimpressed with the remark, Derrina, 28, hit back: "I earn my own salary and take the boys away too but thanks for taking the time to write a lovely comment. Enjoy your Saturday." Despite the comment, other fans were quick share their delight - with one saying: "What lovely heartwarming pictures, hope you're all having a great time in that beautiful part of the country." Another stated: "Lovely photos, but the last is the best! Have fun guys! Xxx."

The couple began dating at the end of last year, and are believed to have met through his church. Speaking about his new romance in 2018, Simon told Anna Foster on Radio 5 Live: "I'm very aware she was someone I didn't know before and have got to know over the last few weeks and months." He continued: "Right from the early stages – she had this empathy towards me. She's Christian as well and that's important to me as a man of faith. She's been an incredible support for me. She was the only person who would always pick up the phone. What I saw in her, I saw in Gemma. When she said my phone is always on, she meant it."

Last month, Simon paid a tribute to Derrina in a heartfelt post in which he thanked her for "picking him up when he was in pieces". Alongside a picture of the pair with his son, Simon wrote: "We love @derrina more than words can describe. A woman of boundless love, kindness and compassion who has loved me when I was hard to love, picked me up when I was in pieces and has the most beautiful bond with my boy. I am incredibly blessed to have her in my life and will love her forever."

