Ruth Langsford updated fans on her dog Maggie's health – and it's good news

Ruth Langsford's fans will no doubt be delighted to see that her beloved dog Maggie is feeling better after being in the wars for the last couple of weeks. The This Morning star posted an adorable video to her Instagram stories on Saturday, which showed the border collie cross rolling on the carpet, her head free of any veterinary collars. Ruth captioned the sweet clip "Smile," and her hand could be seen rubbing Maggie affectionately, as her canine friend did appear to be smiling.

Ruth shared some Instagram Stories of Maggie

She has had a challenging couple of weeks, which also proved stressful for Ruth and her husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes. First, Maggie developed a wound that was at risk of becoming septic and had to wear a collar in order to be kept safe. However, she was soon feeling better enough to enjoy watching Strictly by the fireplace with Ruth, who shared a photo to that effect on Twitter, where she wrote: "The collar of shame is off and she's in her happy place by the fire watching @bbcstrictly with me! Love her so much!"

Ruth and Eamonn live in Surrey with Maggie

But that wasn't the end of the family's troubles. Just a few days later, Eamonn sadly shared a photo to Instagram which showed the sweet pooch at the vets again. He wrote in the caption: "Honestly Mags, I don't want to be here either. Waiting in the Vets Hospital. Looks like a dislocated shoulder. Poor Mags." His followers instantly sympathised, with one commenting: "Bless her! At least she has you and Ruth looking after her. I hope she gets better soon," while another wrote: "Oh no! Poor Maggie! Hope the vet can sort it out."

The couple rescued Maggie in 2011, after Eamonn spotted her at an event celebrating ten years of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre, and it was love at first woof. She now lives in Surrey with the couple and their teenage son Jack.

