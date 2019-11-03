Ruth Langsford enjoys day out with mum as she spends weekend apart from Eamonn Holmes The This Morning couple both had very busy schedules over the weekend

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes both lead very busy lives, and over the weekend the pair spent time apart from each other – with one of them having a far better time than the other! Ruth enjoyed spending the day with her beloved mum Joan, and shared a video on Instagram of the pair tucking into a dessert at a restaurant. In the caption, the Loose Women panellist wrote: "Sharing a pudding with my Mumma on a horrible, rainy day! Nothing ice cream can’t make better!" In the footage, Joan was beaming as she took a spoonful of ice cream, and many of Ruth's followers were quick to comment on how lovely it was seeing them out together. "Love seeing you enjoying time with your mum, wish I still had my mum," one wrote, while another added: "Very special times with your mum, making memories."

Ruth Langsford enjoyed a day out with her mum Joan

Eamonn, on the other hand, had a disrupted start to his weekend plans as he got stuck on the rainy motorway on his way to Bournemouth. The TV presenter was driving up there to support his beloved Manchester United play an away game, and was warned by his worried fans to drive with caution. The dad-of-four shared a blurry photograph of his travels on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Maybe not the best day to be heading to the seaside. Bournemouth here we come! #MUFC." Happily, Eamonn did arrive at the ground safely - and shared some updates from his day out on Twitter, sweetly writing of Bournemouth's stadium: "Love this ground ..... got to be the prettiest location in @premierleague. Where else would you get the ground staff clearing Autumn leaves off the pitch? Leafy suburbs."

Eamonn Holmes' day got off to a bad start when he faced bad weather conditions

While Ruth and Eamonn both have packed schedules during the week, for the majority of the weekends they prefer nothing more than spending time at home together. The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their teenage son Jack and rescue dog Maggie – who is on the mend following an injury last weekend. Earlier in the year, Ruth described her ideal day off, telling HELLO!: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me." Eamonn added: "I am a keen gardener, I am always in the garden weeding, mowing the lawn. I am always going to my lawn."

