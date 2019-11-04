Eamonn Holmes reveals his dog Maggie had another setback - fans rush to offer support The presenter shares Maggie with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his family pet dog, Maggie, was left frightened due to the fireworks this weekend. Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, the This Morning presenter shared a snap of himself holding his beloved Maggie in his arms. "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight... along come The #Fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened."

Eamonn Holmes shared this sweet picture with Maggie

The post comes shortly after Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford revealed that their pet dog had been ill after developing a wound that was at risk of becoming septic. Fans of the couple quickly posted heartfelt messages, with one writing: "Poor Maggie. My Millie was terrified too. She spent most of Halloween night in the cloakroom in the dark lying in a sports bag shaking. Heartbreaking to see." Another remarked: "Same here with our dog, it's horrible seeing her shake." A third post read: "Makes me so sad to see them so worried and scared, hope your wee Maggie is ok."

Over the past few weeks, Maggie had been forced to wear a collar. Last week, Eamonn sadly shared a photo, which showed the sweet pooch at the vets again. He wrote in the caption: "Honestly Mags, I don't want to be here either. Waiting in the Vets Hospital. Looks like a dislocated shoulder. Poor Mags." Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border collie cross in 2011, after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre.

After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

