Jeff Brazier admits wife Kate Dwyer has had 'a change of heart' about having children

Jeff Brazier has spoken candidly about his marriage to wife Kate Dwyer. In a new interview with the Mail, the 40-year-old addressed concerns over the couple's relationship, and admitted that Kate has changed her mind over starting a family together. He said: "I thought when we got married we'd go straight in [and try and have a baby], but there seems to have been a change of heart about that, and a need for a little more time before those decisions are made." The father-of-two continued: "Being married makes you feel more settled, but life doesn't feel much different because Kate has a wonderful career in PR where she works very hard and long hours… So it's still just me and the boys at home a fair bit. I'm not sure whether we'll have children. I'm just as happy if we do or don't, and I'm content to be patient and let Kate figure all that out."

Jeff Brazier and wife Kate pictured with his two children

Kate and Jeff's marriage came under scrutiny last month when fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Jeff also appears to have removed his wedding ring. A spokesperson for the couple told HELLO! at the time: "There is categorically no split between Jeff and Kate. We're slightly bewildered how the story has come to that. However, they have had some difficulties but they are doing their utmost to work through them together and will continue to do so in private."

The couple tied the knot in September 2018

Jeff is a proud father to sons Bobby, 16, and Freddie, 15, with his late ex-partner, Big Brother star covered exclusively by HELLO!, with Bobby and Freddie helping to hand over the rings. "Dad always said: 'I want to get married one day - I want to find a nice girl,'" Freddie said. "And he's found that girl who he's going to live with for the rest of his life." Bobby added: "One of the biggest things for Fred and me is that Kate makes our dad happy. Which is so special and reassuring for us to see."