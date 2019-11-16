Gemma Atkinson celebrated her 35th birthday on Saturday and shared an incredible throwback snap on Instagram. Although Gemma appears to be a teenager in the photo, she still looks practically identical – as though she hasn't aged a day! The doting mum reposted the picture after it was initially shared by a close childhood friend named Sarah, and Gemma added: "The glow up was real."

To mark her birthday, partner Gorka Marquez posted a touching photo of Gemma holding baby Mia on Instagram, and captioned the post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WORLD!! To my love, my rock, my best friend, the person who everyday puts a smile on my face and always make every second of a day brilliant just being by your side doing nothing just looking at you!"

He added: "To the best mummy thank you for growing our gorgeous daughter inside of you and bringing her safely and healthily into this world. I am the proudest man in the world... Today is your day and I’m the happiest man knowing that I get to be the one by your side in this day to celebrate it with our little family. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives by each other's sides seeing our little one grow and celebrate more birthdays together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD @glouiseatkinson."

Although Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017, Gemma's professional dance partner that year was Aljaz, meaning she and Gorka never actually performed together. They announced their relationship after the show ended and Gemma gave birth to their daughter, Mia Louise, in July this year. The show's festive episode will air on Christmas Day and when the line-up was announced, speculation became rife that Gemma and Gorka would get the chance to dance together at last - and they are!

