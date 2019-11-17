Strictly star Janette Manrara sweetly refers to Gemma and Gorka's baby Mia as her niece

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara is a doting aunt to niece Zala, but she also considers Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby daughter Mia as family too. The Strictly pro shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram of herself and husband Aljaz Skorjanec with Gemma, Gorka and five-month-old Mia backstage in Blackpool ahead of Saturday's show, and wrote in the caption: "What a perfect little surprise! She’s my little niece from my 'sista from anotha mista!' So good to see @glouiseatkinson & #LittleMia! She is absolutely gorgeous! And, tomorrow we celebrate the most #Flawless birthdays of all... ours!"

Strictly's Janette Manrara with husband Aljaz and baby Mia, Gemma and Gorka

Mia is adored by all the Strictly family, and Aljaz was just as thrilled to see her in Blackpool. The pro dancer shared the same photo of them all on his own Instagram account, captioning it: "I was so excited to come back to @theblackpooltower, didn't think anything else could make me happier! But then, little Mia came and visited! The icing on the Blackpool cake!" Janette and Aljaz had gone to visit Gemma, Gorka and Mia last month and the former Emmerdale actress has a feeling that they will be the next Strictly stars to have children. Talking to HELLO!, the 34-year-old said: "I think Janette and Aljaz will be amazing parents when they decide to have a little baby. Janette was so, so good with Mia and Aljaz's niece Zala is beautiful, so maybe they'll have their own little Zala, I think if and when they do, it'll be the cutest baby and the best dancer!"

Janette sweetly referred to baby Mia as her niece

Janette and Gemma both marked their birthdays on Saturday with a joint party after the Strictly show in Blackpool. Gemma shared a backstage video of their festivities on Instagram, along with a photo of the pair with shots: "So.. today's our birthday," she captioned the image. The pair were also spoilt by their partners, with Aljaz taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his wife on her special day. Sharing a photo of Janette wearing a gorgeous flower dress, he wrote: "Happy birthday Bučka I LOVE YOU!" Gorka, meanwhile, posted a sweet message for Gemma as she marked her first birthday with baby Mia. The doting dad shared a series of pictures of his girlfriend and daughter, and wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WORLD!! To my love, my rock, my best friend, the person who everyday puts a smile on my face and always make every second of a day brilliant just being by your side doing nothing just looking at you!"

He continued: "To the best mummy thank you for growing our gorgeous daughter inside of you and bringing her safely and healthily into this world. I am the proudest man in the world... Today is your day and I’m the happiest man knowing that I get to be the one by your side in this day to celebrate it with out little family. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives by each others sides seeing our little one grow and celebrate more birthdays together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD."

