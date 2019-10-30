Strictly star Saffron Barker shares delight over welcoming new nephew Congratulations to this Strictly star and her family!

Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker has become an aunt for the second time! The YouTube sensation took to her Instagram to reveal her older brother, fellow social media star Casey Barker and his girlfriend Nicole Corrales, have welcomed a new baby boy. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, Saffron gushed: "He's here!!! My baby nephew." Alongside another snap, she added: "Congratulations beautiful."

The proud dad had told his followers: "Mission complete. I'm so proud and overwhelmed with my beautiful family. Thank you to @niicolecorrales for being the absolute strongest person I know through both pregnancies and labours!" He added: "I'm so happy that I now have another best friend by my side. Ni, Harlow, this little guy and I are going to be the four best friends and go on so many adventures. LET'S GO."

Just like his sister, Casey has a huge YouTube following. He is also a doting father to two-year-old daughter Harlow, whom he shares with girlfriend Nicole. After welcoming their second child, the mum-of-two said: "Right, so I was ready and set to do a 'happy due date we're so excited to meet you whenever you're ready' kind of post today, but this little man had other plans and decided to show up right on his due date!!!"

"Perfect timing, my whole world has completely changed all over again, and I am the proudest mummy of the most gorgeous little girl and little BOY," she added. "If only you could understand how much I love you already, when you have a first born you always have that little fear in the back of your head, 'how will I ever be able to love someone as much as I love you?' But as soon as you were placed on my chest I just knew there was nothing to be afraid of and that I'm just as in love and my heart couldn't be more filled with love.

"I am forever grateful for my healthy little family, and for being so blessed! I cannot wait to grow up with these two and create amazing memories together so grateful for having Case next to me, reassuring that I would be ok even when the contractions were coming every minute and last but not least thank YOU everyone for always being so supportive and for being a part of our journey, this is just the beginning!"

