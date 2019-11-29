Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter makes them cry live on Loose Women This is SO sweet!

It's something all parents can relate to: when your little ones sing their hearts out and it all gets too much. And this was certainly the case for Ayda Field. Appearing on Friday's Loose Women, the mum-of-three couldn't contain her emotions while listening to her eldest daughter Teddy's very special appearance on her husband Robbie Williams' new Christmas album.

WATCH: The moment Ayda and Robbie Williams get emotional on Loose Women

Appearing alongside husband Robbie, the actress and Loose Women panellist was welling up while the clip of seven-year-old Teddy singing along to the song was playing. After the clip finished, Ayda claimed, "I'm going to cry. I'm really going to cry. It's so sweet," before fighting back tears.

Teddy, aged 7, appears on Robbie's Christmas album

The 40-year-old, who also shares son Charlton and daughter Coco with her husband, then noticed Robbie getting emotional during the song and said: "You've teared up too!" Robbie playfully responded: "I'm going now. I was looking at you thinking 'oh she's being mental again' and then thought 'no I'm going too!'" How adorable!

The couple have been together since 2006

The clip was taken from the global superstar's Christmas album, The Christmas Present, on which many stars including Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart feature. But we have a feeling that little Teddy's cameo is the most special yet!

Explaining the story behind his daughter's cameo, the Angels singer explained: "Teddy sings on a track called 'Home' and the studio is in the house and when she finishes school, she comes down, hangs out and this particular day I said 'you can sing this' she got behind the mic and bossed it."

The couple share Teddy, Charlton and Coco together

Robbie has previously opened up about his daughter's love for music and performing. Teddy, who famously stole the show as a flower girl at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding last year, gets upset when she can't perform according to the singer.

Speaking to TV Life magazine, Robbie said of Teddy: "We're trying to keep her away from show business, but I think it's a useless thing we're trying to do. She actually cries when I go on stage because she can't. She's already destined for a life in show business. But we shall see, who knows?"

