Kourtney Kardashian is incredibly close to her children, so much so that she didn't want them to feel left out when her sister and mum Kris Jenner all decided to go to dinner dressed up as another family member. Kourtney went along as Kim Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope, seven, followed suit and dressed up as a younger version of the reality TV star. Penelope in particular looked almost unrecognisable during the meal – which was aired during the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The little girl wore a long blue wig and oversized sunglasses to channel her famous aunt, while Kourtney opted for an all-black look with similar glasses to her daughter's.

The episode was aired on Sunday evening and fans were particularly impressed with Kourtney's interpretation of Kim. Not holding back on what she thought, she told the cameras while in character: "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings." Kim, meanwhile, was playing Kourtney, and while at the dinner table, Kourtney told her siblings: "Thank god Kourtney's left the table, I can't stand her negative energy." Kim as her older sister had gone to sit away from the rest of the group, and while on her phone, said: "I'm just on my phone, playing the mum card, every second." Elsewhere, Kendall Jenner was dressed up as Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner was daughter Khloe Kardashian, while Khloe channeled her mum.

Kourtney is taking a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians to spend more time with her kids

There is no doubt that the Kardashians and Jenners are incredibly close, and the family have a lot of fun filming their reality TV show together. However, at the beginning of November, Kourtney admitted that she was ready to take a break from it as she wants to concentrate on being a mum to children Penelope, Mason and Reign. The 40-year-old shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, which was being filmed for the hit show.

The Poosh founder explained: "I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room." Khloe, 35, also confirmed the news, adding: "We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family. We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back."

