Ayda Field has made sure her mum Gwen celebrated her 70th birthday in style! Enjoying a lovely meal, the former X Factor judge shared a series of photos of her lookalike mother from the milestone celebrations. "Happy 70th birthday to my beautiful mummy," she wrote, while adding another snap of the gorgeous red velvet birthday cake, which had this quote emblazoned across it in red icing: "Happy 21 x 4 – 15 + 1 Birthday."

Ayda Field shared this snap of her mum on her 70th birthday

Ayda, who is married to singer Robbie Williams, later shared a video of her mum being surprised with more cake. In the caption, the mum-of-three gushed: "To my incredible mother... as we celebrate 70 years of your tremendous life, I look at you in awe of your beautiful and loving spirit and the joyous adventures and laughter we have shared. I'm so blessed you are my mummy. Here's to another brilliant chapter...."

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post lovely messages, with one writing: "Happy birthday! Hope I look as beautiful at 70 years young as you do! Happy Christmas too xx." Another said: "Hope you've had the best mother-daughter celebrations. Happy Birthday to Gwen xx." A third post read: "Wow looks amazing for 70! Have an awesome birthday surrounded by lots of love, laughs and happiness."

She also treated her to this lovely cake

The celebrations were all the more special as back in July, Ayda opened about Gwen's diagnosis with Parkinson's on Loose Women. They learnt of the heartbreaking news in October 2018, just before the family travelled to London for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, where oldest daughter Teddy was a bridesmaid. Ayda told her colleagues what a shock it had been to find out that her mum was so ill, and how she didn't know the signs to look out for. "I didn't know the symptoms of Parkinson's, all I knew was Michael J Fox and shaky hands," she said.

The doting daughter admitted that she had struggled to cope with the news at first, saying: "It's such a confusing time as there are such wonderful blessings in my life, I have this wonderful baby… there were all these moments of joy and then these sharp drop offs where I would be lying in bed crying. There are these weird moments of misplaced anger that I have – there was someone who was talking about Parkinson's and not needing the medication my mum has because theirs isn't as aggressive, and I would then get angry that theirs isn't as advanced as my mum's."

