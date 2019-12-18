Robbie Williams is riding high at the moment, with his album The Christmas Present having shot to number two in the charts, just behind Coldplay, and his new podcast with wife Ayda, At Home With The Williams, a huge hit with fans. He and Ayda also appear to have a blissful home life with their three children: son Charlie, four, and daughters Teddy, six, and one-year-old Coco. But the dad-of-three revealed on the latest episode of the couple's podcast that there is one issue that is still nagging at him: where Jason Orange is.

The Take That singer's former bandmate quit the group in 2014 and apparently neither Robbie nor current band members Gary Barlow, Mark Owen or Howard Donald have heard from him since. Robbie, who left the band himself back in 1995, suggested: "You know you can have that Find My Phone thing? The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he's gone." The 45-year-old went on to joke, "I should hire a private detective - he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times. I go the extra lengths for my Take That brothers."

The star has been married to actress and presenter Ayda since 2010

This isn't the first time one of the band members has spoken about Jason's reclusive tendencies. On an episode of Loose Women last year, Howard revealed that Jason had "gone off the grid." The star went on to say: "He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. But that's good for him, that's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment. Who knows in the near future he might decide to change his mind and if he does he's welcome back anytime."

Reflecting on the history of the group, Howard added: "We went from a five to a four, back to a five, down to a three, and like I said, us being a three now we're really comfortable. When Jason first left it was difficult, we had to make that decision whether the three of us were going to carry on as a band and we thought, 'yeah, why not?'"

