Stacey Solomon has whisked baby Rex away for a woodland getaway, and the Loose Women star's parents have joined them! The doting mum revealed on Friday that she would be taking her seven-month-old baby boy away for a few days while partner Joe Swash visited his son from a former relationship and Stacey's older children spent time with their dads. On Saturday, Stacey shared a hilarious video of her own dad on Instagram and the pair look so similar!

The former X Factor star uploaded a video to social media of her family enjoying a woodland stroll, and little Rex was strapped safely to her chest. The 30-year-old's parents could also be seen in the video, and Stacey's dad looks so much like her! He was decked out in a warm black parker jacket and had a camera hanging from his neck – we're sure he'll snap some impressive family photos during their time away.

As they trekked through the woods, Stacey could be heard saying: "Dad's arrived!" Next, the TV star pointed out that her dad had found an enormous slug, and even zoomed in on the slimy animal for all of her Instagram followers to see. The mother-of-three hilariously added: "Dad's just found the biggest slug I've ever seen. What is that?"

Next, Stacey placed her foot next to the slug so that her fans could better see just how big the creature was. She added: "That's my foot. That's the slug. I don't know why I felt the need to point that out."

On Friday, Stacey admitted that although she was looking forward to some one-on-one time with little Rex, she would miss the rest of her family. The presenter wrote on Instagram: "Off on our little adventure. The boys have gone to their dads' for the weekend, Joe is spending time with his big pickle so Rex and I are off to the woods.

"I always get a little sad when we aren't all together but we know it's what's best for all of our boys. Also, I do love getting one-on-one time with each of the boys."

