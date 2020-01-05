The One Show's Alex Jones reunites with Matt Baker for first time since he announced resignation from show The mother-of-two went to support Matt Baker as he starred in Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Alex Jones had a fun-filled evening on Saturday night as she joined The One Show's Angelica Bell to go along and watch their co-star Matt Baker perform in Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the London Palladium. The TV presenter has been away on maternity leave for nearly a year, and was delighted to reunite with Matt at the end of the show. The star shared several photos from her night out, including one of her in the audience waiting for the performance to begin, and another of her husband Charlie Thomson – who also came along – backstage having a go on Matt's tightrope, which he walks across during the show.

The One Show's Alex Jones and Angelica Bell went to watch Matt Baker on stage

The star gets on extremely well with Matt, and was one of the first people to wish him well when he announced the news that he would be leaving The One Show in March. When Matt revealed his shock decision on air in December, he was visibly emotional, and explained that one of the main reasons behind his resignation was to spend more time with his family. He told viewers: "At this time of year, I like to take stock and reflect. The One Show has been a massive part of my life for almost a decade now and I have loved every second of being a part of it. But I am going to be leaving this green sofa in the spring."

Alex shared a video of her husband Charlie Thomson having a go on Matt's tightrope

He continued: "Of course I'd like to thank Alex, who I've shared this sofa with for all these years. And the teams of people who work on this show all around the UK, the ones who you do not get to see; the researchers, the producers, the studio crew, everyone that makes this show feel like a massive family. And I'm going to miss you all very much indeed. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart." Alex and Matt are set to reunite on the show together this month after the former Blue Peter star finishes his stint in Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

It is not known what Matt will do after his The One Show stint comes to an end. The presenter has been working on the show with Alex for nine years and was overwhelmed by the support he received from viewers after announcing his decision to leave the show. A few days after sharing the news on air, Matt took to Instagram to thank everyone for their kind words, admitting that he had been "totally overwhelmed" by the reaction. He shared a video from his dressing room at The London Palladium during a break from rehearsals, and said: "Thank you so much for all of the support you have shown me over the past few days since I announced that I would be leaving The One Show in March. I am totally overwhelmed and blown away by the reaction. So thanks very much and I will see you all in January."

