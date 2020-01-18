Piers Morgan enjoyed dinner with all of his four children on Friday night, and even shared a photo of the occasion with his followers. Taking to Instagram, Piers uploaded a snap of himself with sons Albert, Spencer and Stanley alongside their little sister Elise, who could be seen sitting on her dad's lap. The Good Morning Britain host simply added the caption: "Sushi time!" The father-of-four also tagged the restaurant that the family dined at in his post, revealing that they had chosen to eat at Sticks 'n' Sushi's Chelsea branch.

Fans were thrilled to see all of Piers' children together, and took to the comment section of his post to say so. One wrote: "Beautiful family photo. Nice to see family values and such clear love for one another." Another added: "You have a lovely family, beautiful photo."

Piers shared the photo on Instagram

On Wednesday, Piers divided fans after sharing a private message allegedly sent to him by the Duchess of Sussex in 2015, before she met her future husband, Prince Harry. The 54-year-old uploaded to Twitter a screengrab of a message sent to him by Megan, that simply read: "Well hello there - thanks for the follow. Big fan of yours!" He added the caption: "In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a ‘big fan’ of mine now."

Piers' followers were quick to reply to his post, with one commenting: "Please get over this obsession with Meghan being your friend." Another said: "Hmm looks like you followed her first and she was being polite to you." A third added: "I'd say she's probably got other things to think about at the moment besides whether she's still a 'big fan' of a breakfast TV presenter tbh."

In the past, Piers has been heavily criticized for his repeated mentioning of Meghan, who he has no current relationship with.

