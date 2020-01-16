Piers Morgan has divided fans after sharing a private message allegedly sent to him by the Duchess of Sussex back in 2015, before she met Prince Harry. The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to prove that he was previously on good terms with Meghan after weeks of claiming the two used to be friends. Piers has claimed that Meghan has snubbed his friendship since becoming "royal".

Joking about how the Duchess "slid into his DMs", Piers shared the message with his 7.1million Twitter followers. Captioning the post, he said: "In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a 'big fan' of mine now." The screenshotted message read: "Well hello there - thanks for the follow. Big fan of yours!"

In happier times... when Meghan first slid into my DMs... think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a ‘big fan’ of mine now. pic.twitter.com/WH0HzqeV3I — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2020

Piers shared a private message allegedly from Meghan Markle

Piers' followers were left divided by his post, with one commenting: "Please get over this obsession with Meghan being your friend." Another said: "Hmm looks like you followed her first and she was being polite to you." A third added: "I'd say she's probably got other things to think about at the moment besides whether she's still a 'big fan' of a breakfast TV presenter tbh."

The Duchess certainly does have other things to think about. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Meghan did not take part in the Sandringham summit on Monday to discuss her and Prince Harry's future roles after announcing they were "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family. It was thought that the mother-of-one would dial into the meeting with her husband, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge. But a palace source told HELLO!: "The Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary for The Duchess to join."

