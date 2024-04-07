Fern Britton's ex Phil Vickery makes very rare appearance with daughter Winnie following cryptic message

Fern Britton broke down in tears recently when she was reunited with her youngest daughter Winnie during her Celebrity Big Brother stint.

The 22-year-old is also close to her dad, Fern's ex-husband and former This Morning co-star Phil Vickery, and they made a rare public appearance at the weekend.

The pair cooked together at the Food & Drink Festival, after which they appeared in an unexpected video on the festival's Instagram page, where they gave some insights into their father-daughter relationship, as you can see below…

WATCH: Fern Britton’s ex-husband Phil Vickery makes very rare appearance with daughter Winnie

The celebrity chef also shared some brief glimpses of himself cooking with his daughter to his Instagram Stories, and the pair could be seen sharing the stage together as they made a meal.

Both wearing microphones as they cooked, one shot showed Winnie picking a herb for their dish, dressed in jeans and a cropped brown top, while her dad chopped tomatoes wearing a complementary denim shirt.

© Getty Fern is a doting mum-of-four

The joint appearance comes soon after Phil got his fans talking when he posted a cryptic message to social media last week.

On his Instagram Stories, the star posted a quote that read: "A lot of people mess up something good by looking for something better, to end up with something worse," sparking speculation that he may have been making reference to the end of his marriage with Fern, although he didn't make his meaning clear.

© Getty Phil and Fern have remained on good terms

The former couple shocked fans when they announced their separation in 2020 after twenty years of marriage. Winnie is their only child together, although Fern also shares twins Harry and Jack, 29, and eldest daughter Grace, 26, with her former husband Clive Jones.

Announcing their split in January 2020, the mum-of-four wrote on Twitter: "After more than 20 happy years together, Phil and I have decided to go our separate ways."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The duo used to work together on This Morning

She went on: "We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children. We would appreciate it if our privacy is respected at this time. Thank you for your continued kindness and support."

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine in 2022, the Celebrity Big Brother star explained that she and Phil had remained on good terms.

© Jon Furniss/WireImage The former couple in 2007

"We simply needed to follow our own paths," recalled Fern. "Over time we realised we weren't necessarily having the kind of life we once did. It seemed right to say 'thank you' and move on. But we do have a good friendship.

"Phil and I had the greatest fun together and we have the most beautiful daughter together, Winnie... so we will always be connected," she continued.

© Shutterstock Fern is happy to remain independent

"Life has changed for me in the last 10 years, especially with my career. So it's lovely to think I can just concentrate on writing, the kids and getting on with life. This feels quite comfortable, and Phil and I knew it was the right thing to do."

The bestselling author now says that she wouldn't get married for a third time, telling The Mail on Sunday, "I don't want to live with anyone – and I don't want to get married again. "I'm a very independent person and the older I get the more I realise I like freedom."