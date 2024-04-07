Alex Jones delights with 'exciting' photo of lookalike daughter Annie, 2

Alex Jones recently shared a glimpse inside her romantic holiday with her husband Charlie Thomson but at the weekend, she appeared to be getting away with her children.

In a sweet snap uploaded to her Instagram Stories, the presenter shared an image of all three of her children looking out of the window at an airport, where a plane could be seen in the background.

Alex's mini-me daughter's intent face was reflected back in the window as she stood with her hands up to the glass.

Her older brothers Teddy, six, and Kit, four, stood behind her, holding onto the railing above her head. All three appeared keen to get going, with Alex understandably captioning the image: "Excitement mounting…"

The adorable family moment comes after Alex shared a glimpse into her brood's Easter celebrations. Last weekend, the star posted the cutest image of the little girl and one of her brothers as they enjoyed some seasonal crafts.

© Instagram Alex Jones' children gazing out at an aeroplane

The Welsh beauty uploaded a cute snapshot of the youngster sitting at the kitchen table, painting plaster Easter bunnies a variety of dazzling colours.

Annie appeared absorbed in her task, sitting on a chair with her feet underneath her, wearing a white T-shirt with beige spots and coordinating trousers.

© Instagram Alex's children got creative at Easter

Her long brown hair flowed loose past her shoulders. One of her older brothers could just be seen in the corner of the snap, painting a plaster egg bright blue. Alex captioned the image: "Classic Easter crafts thanks to Gu!"

Alex's husband Charlie typically keeps a lower profile, staying out of the limelight. However, he made a rare exception a few weeks ago, and it was for such a sweet reason!

© Instagram Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

The snapshot that his wife shared to her Stories sweetly showed the dad-of-three holding still as his daughter, who looked the picture of concentration, applied what appeared to be pink lip pencil to his cheeks and beard.

The little girl was dressed in blue and also had bright pink smears across her cheeks.

© Instagram Alex enjoying a day out with little Annie

The star is a doting mum to her three children and recently shared another adorable sibling moment on social media when she posted a picture of her daughter with Kit holding hands as they looked out the window of a tourist attraction, although older son Teddy was out of the picture.

The little girl followed in her mum's footsteps by wearing a simple yet stylish outfit consisting of white trousers and a dusty pink top.

© Getty The presenter is so down to earth

Last year, the long-time host of The One Show spoke openly about her marriage and the difficulties she and Charlie have faced as he has dealt with some long-term health issues.

The star, who tied the knot in 2015, appeared on Gabby Logan's podcast The Midpoint, when she discussed the steps Charlie has taken to help him get to a "way better place" after he became what she described as a "shadow of himself".

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is a viewer favourite

When asked by Gabby how Charlie was, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago."