Stacey Dooley is currently travelling across the UK as part of Strictly Come Dancing's live tour, but on Friday night the documentary maker took to Instagram to reveal the surprising realities of tour life – and it's not quite as glamourous as you might think. The star uploaded a video of herself sitting in her hotel room wrapped up in a dressing gown, and couldn't help but poke fun at her solo night in.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley opens up about Prince Harry crush

The star told the camera: "Just reminding you how rock and roll tour life really is for me. I'm watching the news, the countdown to Brexit live in Brussels, I've got fake tan on a dressing gown that doesn't belong to me and I've just ordered a sparkling water, bread and a load of olives. Yeah. Pretty wild." It might not sound glamourous, but at least Stacey will be well-rested for her next high-energy performance!

MORE: The unique way Ashley Roberts is getting over her split from Giovanni Pernice

Stacey shared the video on Instagram

MORE: Aston Merrygold shares rare glimpse into his beautiful home – see photo

Strictly's 2020 live tour kicked off this month, and 32-year-old Stacey has joined the likes of Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott, soap star Catherine Tyldesley, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, EastEnders actress Emma Barton, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual, BBC Breakfast reporter Mike Bushell and social media sensation Saffron Barker in the UK-wide performances.

Adorably, the star's boyfriend, professional dancer Kevin Clifton, has been supporting Stacey every step of the way throughout the live tours. Earlier in January, Kevin cheered on his girlfriend as she took to the stage to host the nationwide tour in Birmingham.

Taking to his Instagram page to congratulate his partner, Kevin gushed: "So proud of @sjdooley hosting the @bbcstrictly live arena tour. Smashing it and nailing the aesthetics." He also shared a series of videos, showing the presenter speaking to the audience, whilst he could be heard shouting, "woo," on several occasions. How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.