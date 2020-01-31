Aston Merrygold shares rare glimpse into his beautiful home – see photo The former Strictly star has an eye for detail

Aston Merrygold has shared a glimpse into the living room he shares with fiancé Sarah Louise Richards and their adorable son Grayson, and we love the cosy-but-chic design the couple has opted for. On Friday, the former Strictly star took to Instagram with a sweet video of himself and Sarah performing Mickey Mouse's hotdog dance to celebrate his son's second birthday, and in the background their enviable living space can be seen.

Featuring a sharp wooden floor that contrasts stylishly with the white wooden blinds that cover the large garden windows, it's clear that Aston and Sarah have put plenty of thought into the front room. A large, white leather L-shaped sofa acts as the room's centrepiece, while a smaller grey armchair can be seen to the right of the frame. We love the use of muted colours!

Aston's family is going to be getting one person bigger in 2020!

The walls have been painted a blushed shade of white, while black-framed photographs line the wall. Beneath the artistic snaps is a black table, topped with more photos and an impressive silver sculpture. Definitely one for Pinterest…

There'll soon be another little pair of feet running around the gorgeous room, as Aston and Sarah announced in December that they are expecting their second child together. Earlier in January, the JLS star even treated fans to a baby scan photo!

The doting dad was pictured holding up numerous scan photos, and joked in the caption of his post that he wasn't expecting octuplets. He wrote: "Don't worry it's not octuplets! Baby was just posing." Many of the star's famous friends were quick to congratulate him once again on his happy news, with Strictly pro Amy Dowden simply commenting with a love heart eye emoji, while Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh added a love heart emoji. Anna Williamson – who welcomed a baby girl in December - added: "Wohoo, congrats again babe."

