Holly Willoughby has asked people to think carefully before shaming mums. Speaking to Closer magazine, the doting mother-of-three, best known for hosting This Morning, opened up about the fact that she employs a nanny to help look after her children, hitting back at mum-shamers who criticise the decision, explaining that mothers are often left with no choice when they work full time.

Holly, who shares Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and Chester, five, with husband Dan Baldwin, explained: "I do have a nanny, otherwise the kids would have to walk themselves to school! A good work-life balance is, for me, the most important thing - and the biggest challenge I have. I'm lucky I do a job that allows me to do school pick-up, so I feel quite blessed to have that."

Holly often gushes about her three children

The This Morning host added: "I don't think women can win. Working mums and stay-at-home mums get a tough time. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't."

MORE: Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan addresses Phillip Schofield 'explosive digs' report

Holly and husband Dan

MORE: Fern Britton posts moving message days after announcing her split with Phil Vickery

It's been a full-on seven days for Holly, who on Sunday addressed model Caprice's shock departure from Dancing on Ice, which Holly hosts with Philip Schofield. Turning to the camera, the pair said: "We wanted to let you know that unfortunately Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and sadly Libby [Clegg] won't be skating tonight because she is unwell, but she'll be back next week. We send them both our best wishes."

Caprice's representative confirmed her decision in a brief statement to HELLO! Online, stating that the model had experienced "a hard few months" and that "her mental wellbeing" has been affected.

This series has been dominated by the drama surrounding Caprice. It began when she inexplicably parted ways with her skating partner Hamish Gaman. Neither Hamish nor Caprice have yet addressed the reasons for their split, and ITV has likewise remained silent on the issue.

When Holly announced that they would no longer skate together, she simply said: "Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week. As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.