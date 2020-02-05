Louise Redknapp unveiled her new tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday, and her followers were big fans. The photo Louise posted showed her hair pulled out of the frame to show off the back of her neck, where the word "lover" was inked in feint capital letters. Her right hand was placed over her right shoulder, as if to emphasise it. The mum-of-two simply captioned the picture: "LOVER," adding a heart emoji. Her fans were quick to share their approval for the small and sweet message, commenting: "Stunning," "Beautiful," and: "Cute," while another noticed that the star has clearly been working out, writing; "Back muscles," followed by fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Louise and ex-husband Jamie divorced in 2018

Another commenter couldn't help teasing Louise, writing, "And who might that be?" The 45-year-old's love life has been scrutinised since she divorced her ex-footballer husband Jamie Redknapp in 2018 after 20 years of marriage, especially after a cryptic, yet heartfelt, New Year's Instagram post that included the statement: "Heartbreak is a killer." But speaking to HELLO! back in November, Louise confessed that she hasn't had a relationship since the separation, saying: "I've not been on a proper old-fashioned date in two and a half years since I've been divorced. I've not been asked 'would you like to go on a date to this nice place' once."

The singer posted the new snap to Instagram on Wednesday

In an exclusive interview last month, Louise admitted that she still has strong feelings for her ex-husband. The star said: "I still love him. After 21 years together how could I not still love him? He’s the father of my boys. Jamie’s a great dad and is very proud that our sons love me so much. He has old-fashioned values and tells them to respect and love their mum." She also shared that the pair have worked out a great co-parenting system for their two sons, Charley, 14, and 11-year-old Beau.

The former Strictly star said: "Our rule is that while one of us is working, the other is with them. We both want the kids all the time and encourage the other to go out so that we can have them. We share everything, too. On Christmas Day we do the presents together, they’re from us both. Maybe this works now because neither of us is in a relationship, but I like to think it will always be like that."

