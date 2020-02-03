Olly Murs has been sharing sweet videos from his holiday with girlfriend Amelia Tank - much to the delight of his fans! Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday morning, the Voice UK judge appeared to be very much smitten as he gave his followers a lovely insight into his time away. One of the videos sees the couple - who recently went public with their relationship - take part in a long hike against a stunning backdrop of mountains. "Crazy, look at all that fog and midst," he could be heard saying, whilst panning towards his and Amelia's shadows. "Nice, long legs," Olly later teased.

Olly Murs shared this sweet post with his girlfriend

Although, the 35-year-old star is yet to reveal their destination - judging by Olly's Instagram Stories, the lovebirds have headed off for warmer climes. Sharing a glimpse of their surroundings outside their bedroom over the weekend, the couple were seen enjoying some breathtaking landscape for a view, and there's also a private hot tub and swimming pool out on the deck.

Olly also shared this snap from their room

The trip comes over a month after Olly made his romance with Amelia Instagram-official. Even though the photo hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star was. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

It seems as if both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to The Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

