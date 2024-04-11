Amy Nuttall reveals she turned down Strictly amid marital woes with Andrew Buchan

Downton Abbey actress Amy Nuttall has revealed that she turned down the chance to compete on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing competition last year whilst she was going through marriage woes.

The Emmerdale actress, 41, parted ways with her actor husband Andrew Buchan, 45, back in December 2022 after he reportedly embarked on a new romance with his BBC One Better co-star, Leila Farzad.

The couple reconciled in July last year, before splitting for a second time the following month. But last week, it was revealed that the couple had given their romance another shot, seven months after they last called it quits.

© Getty Images Andrew Buchan and Amy Nuttall tied the knot in 2012

Speaking to New! Magazine, Amy has since revealed that she turned down the chance to compete on the beloved BBC show. Opening up, she told the publication: "Never say never, but I don't think it's for me. I'm more the audience side of things – I enjoy watching it."

© Getty Images The actress starred as Ethel Parks in BBC's historical drama Downton Abbey

Despite their marital woes, Amy and her husband Andrew appear to be going from strength to strength. During an interview with the Sunday Times in March this year, the Downton Abbey star shared a glimpse inside their family life.

Musing on her yearly salary, she divulged: "Generally speaking, in the last financial year — what can I tell you? — below a hundred grand, but I'm married so it all goes into one pot. So it's not as scary because I can lean on that."

© Getty Images Amy attending the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards in 2013

Elsewhere in the interview, Amy spoke about their family home, telling the publication: "I'm the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire. We owned a smaller house before."

Amy and Andrew tied the knot in 2012 and went on to welcome one son and a daughter together, but Andrew reportedly left the family home and moved in with Leila at the end of 2022.

© BBC Andrew and Leila met on the set of Better

At the time, MailOnline reported that Amy said: "I can't talk about it. I'm sorry, I can't say anything." She also hinted at their marriage woes by opting to remove her wedding ring. While she previously sported a solitaire diamond engagement ring next to her gold wedding band, at the time of their split, Amy's wedding rings were nowhere to be seen in several snapshots.

Meanwhile, back in February 2023, Amy took to Instagram where she shared a cryptic quote which read: "I am not impressed by money, social status or job title. I'm impressed by the way someone treats other human beings."