Piers Morgan is one of the latest celebrities to discuss Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay in a statement last week. During Good Morning Britain's Oscars coverage on Monday, the news anchor asked guests Sharon and Kelly Osbourne what they thought about his confession as he questioned why he chose to do it publically. "I thought he was extremely brave," explained Sharon. "You think about it, he could have carried on the rest of this with this secret that would have probably ended up killing him. I think he’s very brave and I think his wife must be a magnificent woman."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield make his announcement regarding his sexuality

Her daughter Kelly added: "I think it's beautiful to see someone finally living their truth. I think any time, whatever the situation is, when you feel like you can't be who you really are, it's a hard place to be." Admitting the on-screen interview reduced her to tears, she added: "To see him come out with his best friend and to see it being done so lovingly on telly... I watched it and I cried. You just see a weight being lifted off somebody’s shoulders and truth is beauty. I think it’s going to help so many people in his situation."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby hugs Phillip Schofield after birthday surprise

Phillip Schofield with his wife Steph at the NTAs

The 57-year-old This Morning star made the announcement on his Instagram Stories on Friday morning, just moments before he spoke about his sexuality in an emotional chat with co-host Holly Willoughby. "I have known him a long time, I’ve written a book about him and missed the story actually," remarked Piers. "But listen, in the end all that really matters are him and his family." His co-host Susanna Reid added: "It was such an impressive statement, so love to him and his family."

READ: Phillip Schofield's wife vows to support This Morning star after he comes out as gay

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.