Oti Mabuse has given fans a rare insight into her marriage with husband Marius Iepure. In a new interview with Fabulous Magazine, the Strictly Come Dancing champion confessed she's not ready to become mother despite her desire to have children one day. "One day we’ll probably wake up and be like, 'It's time!'" she explained. "At some point I'll want to give my nieces a few cousins, but it's just not necessary at the moment."

"I was a baby for the past five years in this country and now I'm learning how to walk on my own," she added. "For now, I'm seeing how far I can take my career." Like his wife, Marius is a professional dancer but from Romania. He performed on Strictly in the group numbers in 2017, and is yet to land a pro dancer role on the BBC show. Oti, 29, married Marius, 37, in Denmark in 2014 after a short engagement. They met in Germany during a dance trial, before competing together and taking part in a number of competitions.

Although Oti was 23 when they tied the knot, the Strictly star insists that marrying at such a young age was the best decision she ever made. "He was, and we still are, each other's everything," she explained. "You're in a new country, and it's just the two of us so it will always feel like it’s just the two of us against the world. And he proposed, so I [couldn't] really say no!"

Asked what her husband thinks about her growing fame, Oti replied: "He's loved it. I do feel like Marius married a woman who's identical to his mum. That sounds weird, but he loves strong, ambitious women who know what they want and go for it and because he grew up with that, it was automatically an attractive trait to him."

