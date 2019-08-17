Jeremy Kyle has announced that he's expecting his first child with fiancée Vicky Burton Congratulations!

It's been a rough few months for TV presenter Jeremy Kyle, but all that's about to change, because he recently announced that he's expecting his first child with fiancé Vicky Burton and nothing's quite as exciting as the months leading up to the birth of a new baby.

Jeremy, 54, announced that he and Vicky, 37, had a new little-un on the way to The Sun, saying that: "Vick and I couldn't be happier to say we're expecting our first baby together. We've told our families and everyone is delighted. It's the best possible thing that could have happened and we're excited about preparing for his or her arrival in January." A huge congrats to the two of them!

Jeremy talked wedding plans on Loose Women

This won't be Jeremy's first turn at parenthood, he also has four children from previous marriages to Carla Germaine and Kirsty Rowley, so it looks like his daughters Harriet, 29, Alice, 15, Ava, 13, plus son Henry will be having a brand new baby sibling to play with.

Jeremy and fiance Vicky are looking chic on an outing

It seems that everything's on the up and up for Jeremy, just last week it was announced that he'll be returning to our screens for a new show on ITV in 2020, maybe his new little one will make a cameo!

Jeremy proposed to Vicky in February 2018 and it was in fact his children who brought them together – she was their nanny! Seems like their romance was written in the stars. As for a wedding date, Jeremy appeared on Loose Women in March of this year to say that despite it being over 12 months since he popped the question, he's still not sure when they'll tie the knot, but that the Loose Women ladies could count on being the first to know. He told the panel: "I am getting married - again! You shouldn't believe all the rubbish. Plans are afoot, everything's great, very happy. We haven't decided a location, no, but you'll be the first to know."

We wish them the best of luck!

