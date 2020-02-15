Ola Jordan's extravagant baby shower cake has to be seen to be believed The former Strictly Come Dancing star is due in March

Now that's what you call a showstopper! Ola Jordan was treated to the most incredible cake as she celebrated her baby shower earlier this month. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was surprised by her friend Laura Tarrant, who created a homemade, pink dessert that was shaped into a hospital bag – complete with pockets for baby lotion, baby wipes, a dummy, a bottle and more.

WATCH: Relive the moment James and Ola Jordan found out their baby's gender

"How amazingly talented is my lovely friend Laura?" Ola told her Instagram followers. "Thank you so much @lauratarrant2506 for surprising me with this beautiful cake. If you would like a personal cake for a special occasion you can contact her at @onceuponacupcakekh."

The cake was truly amazing, and Ola, 37, certainly thought so as she photographed it from all angles. The mum-to-be, who is married to husband James Jordan, also uploaded some gorgeous photos from the Kent day out, showing off her tasty-looking doughnut wall, a flower wall and the many pink balloons that adorned the restaurant.

Ola's friend treated her to an incredible cake

"I have had most amazing baby shower few weeks ago. Thank you to all my lovely friends for coming and celebrating with me. It's so nice to have so many wonderful women in my life," Ola wrote on Instagram.

The baby shower was exclusively covered in HELLO! magazine this week, with Ola, who is due in March, admitting: "Thank goodness it's not long now – I feel fit to burst." She added: "It was so lovely to have so many of my dearest friends get together to celebrate our little girl's arrival."

The dancer celebrated with her friends earlier this month

Last year, Ola and James announced in HELLO! that, thanks to IVF, they are to become parents, and shared the magical moment they discovered they are expecting a daughter. "I think that if you take a while to conceive, you end up not worrying about what sex the baby is," said Ola. "You just pray for it to be healthy." James agreed: "I never used to believe people when they said that, but it's so true. It doesn't matter – girl or boy, pink or blue – it's a miracle either way."

