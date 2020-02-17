Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mum to children Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, and prefers to keep them out of the spotlight. However, on Friday, the Goop founder gave a rare insight into her relationship with her firstborn, admitting that even though to many she's a Hollywood star, to Apple, she's just an embarrassing mum! Talking to John Legend – who was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on Friday's Ellen, Gwyneth told the musician: "I mean my daughter finds me mortifying. Because, like, if I do anything in public passed, like, not talking and standing still, she's like, 'Oh my god. Stop. Stop.' She'll be 16 in May. So if I like dance, she turns red."

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow behind-the-scenes on a HELLO! beauty shoot

Gwyneth Paltrow with her children Apple and Moses

The Shallow Hal actress also revealed that she had made Apple cry while she was out helping her practice her driving, and felt that she had "failed as a mother" as a result. Gwyneth explained that she had been in the car with her daughter when Apple drove through a red light, which resulted in her shouting at the teenager. "Then she started crying and it was just terrible and I felt so bad," she said. "So then I was like, 'Ok, you know what, I'm just going to be chill,' and now she's an amazing driver and I think I've learned from my mistakes."

The Goop founder revealed her daughter finds her embarrassing

The actress shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband Chris Martin, who has also opened up about embarrassing their daughter in the past. During an appearance on Ellen, he told the host: "My daughter wokrs in a clothing store. And I didn't tell her, but I went to surprise her, and I thought, 'I better buy something,' so I took a T-shirt from the rack and I lined up in the queue. And she was at the checkout, and she saw me." Chris then went on to explain that Apple wasn't impressed to see him at her work, and gestured for him to leave. He joked that he was "scared" of his daughter, but then went to give Apple's co-worker some fudge that he had bought for her, which quickly softened the teenager. Chris revealed: "As I was leaving, she shouted, 'I love you dad.'"

