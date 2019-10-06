Alex Jones shares emotional message asking fans for help The One Show presenter is very active on social media

The One Show star Alex Jones has used her profile for a very good cause and has asked fans for their help on social media after posting an emotional message about helping to end childhood poverty. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-two shared a statement from charity Action for Children, which read: "Three in every ten children are living in poverty. You can make sure that one of these children have a hot meal with a donation of only £10." Alongside the post, Alex wrote: "Tonight, 100s of @actionforchildrenuk supporters will be giving up their beds to raise £ for the 126k young people at risk of homelessness. You can get involved from home - £10 can provide a week of hot meals for a young homeless person. Text BYTE to 70175 to donate £10. #ByteNight."

Alex Jones asked fans to help support charity Action for Children

Many of Alex's followers were horrified to hear about the statistics and many commented on her post. One wrote: "Such a sad statistic. Not sure about you but since becoming a mum I get emotional about things like this. It would break my heart as a mother to not be able to provide for my children. I'll definitely be donating to this." Another added: "How can this be? It makes me so sad and angry in equal measures."

Alex is a doting mum to sons Teddy and Kit

There's little wonder that Alex is keen to help support families in need, being a mum herself. The TV presenter shares sons Teddy, two, and five-month-old Kit with husband Charlie Thomson, and has been updating her fans on her parenting journey throughout the past few months after welcoming her baby son. Most recently, Alex shared a picture on Instagram of herself in an elevator with her two children, holding Teddy's wrist while trying to stop him from pressing the elevator buttons, while Kit was strapped to her front. "If he presses that button one more goddam time," she wrote, adding: "I look 104 today."

Alex is enjoying being a mum-of-two and isn't afraid to share the negative aspects of looking after two young children as well as the positives. Ahead of welcoming her second baby, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on the podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" The TV star added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

