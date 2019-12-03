Alex Jones has revealed that she will be returning to work in January 2020. Taking to Instagram, the doting mum acknowledged that many of her fans had been asking her when they can expect to see her back on their screens, and added that although she had previously said she would be back on The One Show by autumn, she had delayed her return to work because she was having so much fun at home with her two sons.

The 42-year-old explained: "Btw… for those who are asking when I'm coming back to work… I know I said autumn, but I'm having a lovely time with the boys and wasn't quite ready yet so… I've decided to go back to The One Show in January after the Christmas break."

Alex shared the news on Instagram

Although she's been enjoying the company of her two little boys, Teddy, two, and Kit, seven months, the star's maternity leave hasn't all been smooth sailing. Just last week the mother-of-two revealed that both her children had taken ill. On Tuesday, Alex took to Instagram to share with her followers that she was enjoying some time to herself, and added: "I'm on the bus on my own with a coffee in my hand and it feels like two weeks in Barbados after the last fortnight. Both babies have been really unwell but luckily there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

In October, the Welsh presenter again opened up about her parenting struggles, revealing that it can be tough raising two little'uns at once. Alex shared a photo of herself in a lift trying to juggle both children, and in it, Teddy could be seen pressing the elevator buttons while Kit was strapped to her chest. She added the captions: "If he presses that button one more goddam time," and "I look 104 today."

