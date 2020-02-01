Karen Hauer has shared an incredible childhood photo of herself on Instagram. In the snap, a baby Karen can be seen sitting in a tiny bucket, placed in a sink, as she takes a bath beneath a running tap. The Strictly star looks to be around a year old, and is sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pretty gold chain necklace. Hilariously, baby Karen is also poking her tongue out. Beneath the photo, the professional dancer added the caption: "Keeping it real with my bling and hot tub since 1982."

WATCH: The fabulous Karen Hauer invited us into her London home for a look around

Needless to say, the 37-year-old's fans thought that the throwback was amazing, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One wrote: "Absolutely brilliant," while another added: "This photo is a gift to the world." A third hilariously noted: "If you weren't bathed at some point in a sink who even are you!" Best of all, Karen's boyfriend David cheekily added: "Is this the only photo of you where you don’t have a 12 pack?"

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer makes heartfelt comment about her relationship with boyfriend David Webb

Karen shared the post on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer shows off gorgeous new hair transformation - and we love it!

Karen and David often write sweet messages to each other on social media, and on Tuesday, the Strictly star shared what might be her most touching yet. Taking to Instagram, Karen uploaded a picture of the pair posing on a beautiful sunny beach. David could be seen laying on the ground whilst lifting Karen in the air with his arms.

In the caption, the professional dancer gushed: "Relationships are balanced. Two people who equal each other out and are there for one another no matter what yadayadayadayada." [sic]

"Unless there's food around," Karen later joked. "There's no 'WE' in FOOD." To which, David replied: "I love your Yadayadayada." He added: "You should have posted the one with me flying."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.