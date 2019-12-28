Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer shares exciting news with fans Gorka Marquez will also be teaming up with Karen for the tour

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer took to Instagram on Saturday to answer fan questions while she was in New York, and needless to say, many were eager to know details about the professional dancer's upcoming Firedance Live tour. One of the 37-year-old's followers asked: "[When can we expect the] cast announcement for Firedance?"

WATCH: At home with Karen Hauer

Karen excitedly replied: "The cast announcement for Firedance will be up in the new year and I'm very, very excited. We have some brilliant dancers and musicians and everything. Really, really happy that Gorka and I are going on tour and go get your tickets!"

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer and her mum look so alike in new video on Instagram

Karen shared the news on Instagram

MORE: Oti Mabuse has the sweetest nickname for fellow Strictly Come Dancing champion Kelvin Fletcher

Karen and fellow Strictly pro Gorka announced in September that they would be teaming up for a string of incredible live dance shows in the new year, and both took to Instagram at the time to share a spectacular promo video of the Firedance tour with their followers, and were quickly inundated with comments from excited fans and famous friends. "Insane!" Frankie Bridge said of the video, while Laura Whitmore simply commented "Yaaaaaassss" followed by a series of fire emojis.

The sizzling video shows the Strictly stars performing together against a backdrop of flames, with Karen wowing in a series of incredible dresses. The show seems to have a Spanish theme – Gorka is from Bilbao, while Karen hails from Venezuela – with Gorka dressed in a matador-inspired costume for a large part of the clip.

Even Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson couldn't resist sharing the promo clip on her own Instagram, adding the caption: "When two Latinos get together on the dance floor, you know it's gonna be [fire emojis]. SO excited to see Gorks & Karen in their first UK tour next year. @firedancelive is going to be incredible. Bravo guys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.