After a busy few months on Strictly Come Dancing and reaching the semi-finals alongside comedian Chris Ramsey, Karen Hauer has no doubt been enjoying spending more time with her boyfriend, opera singer David Webb. The couple spent plenty of time celebrating during the holiday season, and even enjoyed a date night along with some very special friends, all for a worthy cause.

Back in December, Karen and David hosted an event for the Wild at Heart Foundation, a charity that funds and supports the rehoming of stray dogs all over the world. The event, which took place at the café and restaurant Crispin in London, was held to raise funds for the charity offering Christmas carols, crafts and, of course, cute dogs for attendees to enjoy.

MORE: Shirley Ballas reveals she and boyfriend Danny Taylor are considering adopting

Karen and David attended the Wild at Heart Foundation event

The couple were pictured with their own beloved pooches who joined them at the event. The couple share Betty, Marley and Phoebe together. Phoebe, their latest addition, was rescued by Karen and David via the Wild at Heart Foundation. David, clearly proud of his pet, describes her as "a three-legged warrior". David and Karen took to Instagram to announce that they had adopted Phoebe in October last year.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger finally confirms romance with Thom Evans - see loved-up pictures

Karen and her dog Marley

In the video, the pair can be seen with their other dogs, Betty and Marley, as they introduced Phoebe to their followers. Karen captioned the post: "New Squad arrival... Meet Phoebe. Proud of our little fighter who has already battled so much, she comes to us from Greece with the help of @wild_at_heart_foundation. #adoptdontshop #rescuedogsofinstagram #wahf."

The Strictly professional has been vocal about her love of dogs in the past, and in particular her passion for the belief that dog owners should adopt, not shop. Karen often posts pictures and videos of her beloved pets on her Instagram page, and has even created a page for her dogs, on which she shares videos and pictures of the adorable animals to their fellow dog-lover followers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.