Robbie Williams and Ayda Field shocked their fans on Valentine's Day when they announced they have welcomed their fourth child. And now, new mum Ayda has revealed the sweet bond their baby son Beau has with his older sister Coco. Sharing a clip on Instagram on Tuesday of little Coco playing with some huge blue balloons, Ayda admitted that the new addition to their family was already fitting in beautifully with his siblings. "Not only does Coco adore her little baby Beau, but she loves playing with his welcome balloons :) #beaubonus #bigsisterlittlebrother AWxx," the Loose Women panellist captioned the clip.

Last week, Ayda posted a photo on Instagram of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field revealed the sweet bond between daughter Coco and new son Beau

The couple's fans were thrilled and left comments to congratulate the family on their new addition. One wrote: "What a lovely surprise!! Big hugs and congratulations to the Williams family!" Others commented: "Beautiful family pic, love to you all. Congratulations xx," and: "Wonderful Valentine's news. Congratulations to you all. Perfect wee family." Ayda's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan posted: "Wow, wow, wow, so happy for you both. Congratulations."

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announced their birth of their son on Valentine's Day

Earlier this week, Ayda revealed that the family has grown again in just a few days! On Tuesday evening, Ayda took to Instagram to tell their fans that they now have a puppy in the house called Buddy. Sharing a cute photo of their four-legged friend, who was being held up in front of Beau's pram, Ayda wrote: "And now there's Buddy. Full house."

