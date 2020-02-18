Robbie Williams and Ayda Field expand their family again - just days after announcing baby son's arrival The Angels singer and Loose Women panellist are doting parents to four children

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field announced on Friday that they had welcomed their fourth child, a baby son called Beau, but the family has grown again in just a few days! On Tuesday evening, Ayda took to Instagram to tell their fans that they now have a puppy in the house called Buddy. The Loose Women panellist shared a cute photo of their four-legged friend, who was being held up in front of Beau's pram. "And now there's Buddy. Full house." The doting mum also shared a glimpse inside their home in LA, which had been decorated with blue balloons following Beau's arrival.

Watch Robbie Williams choke up over daughter Teddy's singing

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have got a puppy just days after announcing baby Beau's arrival

On Valentine's Day, Ayda posted a photo on Instagram of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a baby's, and captioned the sweet picture: "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams." The former X-Factor judge went on: "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

MORE: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster enjoy date night at the BRITs

The couple's fans were thrilled and left comments to congratulate the family on their new addition. One wrote: "What a lovely surprise!! Big hugs and congratulations to the Williams family!" Others commented: "Beautiful family pic, love to you all. Congratulations xx," and: "Wonderful Valentine's news. Congratulations to you all. Perfect wee family." Ayda's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan posted: "Wow, wow, wow, so happy for you both. Congratulations."

Robbie and Ayda shared a sweet photo of daughter Coco dressed in blue to celebrate her brother's arrival

READ: Victoria Beckham's spring collection has landed - and we want everything!

Ayda and Robbie had not revealed that they were expecting a fourth child, but when asked about the possibility of expanding their family, they hadn't ruled it out, either. In an appearance on Loose Women in October, the American shared that the couple was considering having more children at some point. Ayda said: "We would like to. You never know what's going to happen in the world, will it work, will it not work? But I would like to have one more." She and Robbie married in Los Angeles in 2010 after dating for four years and share another son, five-year-old Charlie, as well as daughters Teddy, seven, and Coco, one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.