David Beckham says Prince Harry is the dad 'every father wants to be'

David Beckham is a big fan of Prince Harry! The former footballer admitted he hasn't spoken to the Prince about his decision to step back as a senior member of the royal family, but nevertheless said he is "proud" of his friend. "I haven't spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that's the most important thing to me," David, 44, told ET. He went on to discuss Harry's bond with his son Archie, who he welcomed into the world with wife Meghan Markle in May 2019.

"I think he's enjoying being a young father for the first time and that's what we always spoke about," said the star, who shares sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, eight, with wife Victoria Beckham. "When you're a parent, it changes you." He continued: "He always needs to be happy. We love him and he's an amazing person - and that's the most important thing - but I'm proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that's what I see with him."

Certainly, David and Victoria are devoted parents. Just recently, former pop star Victoria, 45, discussed the fact that the couple's three boys are now all on social media, and how she and David cope with that. "You know, I think that we're a really close family. And I think, you know, the children sometimes get judged, for things they might like or they might post and they don't know, they're children, you know, but people are watching everything that they do," she told CNBC's Tania Bryer.

"I think that can be a little bit scary. But you know, it's something relatively new for so many of us, so we're all still learning." On protecting her children from the negativity, she added: "I think we're just a really close family and we try to not focus on that and be very positive."