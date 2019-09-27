David Beckham has dinner at restaurant of royal wedding chef It's unclear whether Victoria Beckham joined him

David Beckham treated himself to a five-star dinner on Thursday night as he visited Clare Smyth's Core in Notting Hill – and the famous footballer shared the scrumptious looking snaps of his food on Instagram. Clare Smyth's smart Notting Hill brassiere is an A-list favourite, serving the likes of Isle of Mull scallop tartare, roasted monkfish and duck and red grapes. On Thursday, David tucked into a beautiful looking potato dish, crab and a very posh looking cherry Bakewell dessert.

Clare, 41, catered for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May 2018, creating the menu for the Duke and Duchess's evening reception, and her restaurant Core by Clare Smyth boasts an impressive two Michelin stars – making her one of the world's best chefs.

David shared snaps of his delicious looking meal on Instagram

The royal wedding saw Clare cater to a whopping 200 guests, cooking up the likes of "posh burgers" and pork belly for A-listers including Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney and of course a string of royals. In 2018 HELLO! caught up with Clare to chat about the wedding, and Clare couldn’t help but gush about the Duke and Duchess, saying: "It was really fantastic being able to work with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle]. The fairytale story was my lasting memory from the wedding. Everyone globally saw it and it couldn't have been more perfect. It was completely surreal, everything was surreal. It's something that Britain does very well. And they were so happy."

MORE: Exclusive: Chef Clare Smyth reveals what it was like to work with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on royal wedding menu

It sounds like he's a regular at Core!

MORE: David Beckham catches daughter Harper misbehaving – see the hilarious pic

The talented chef also revealed that Harry and Meghan knew exactly what they wanted to see on the menu on their big day and that they were hands-on when it came to guests' dishes. Clare explained: "They were involved in the menu. It was very important to them. Obviously a wedding is very important to you and personal, it's a once in a lifetime thing so it was nice to be a part in it," Clare said.

"The work that they do, especially the young royals is so great, and I think they are just brilliant. I think they really bring people together and I am particularly a great fan of Meghan and Harry, I think Meghan is fantastic for the UK."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.