Victoria Beckham is a doting mum to four children who have grown up in the public eye, something the former Spice Girl is very aware of. Now that her three sons, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, are all on social media, Victoria has admitted that she finds it "a little bit scary," especially as a parent. Talking to CNBC's Tania Bryer on Sunday after her fashion show, Victoria said of her kids being online: "You know, I think that we're a really close family. And I think, you know, the children sometimes get judged, for things they might like or they might post and they don’t know, they're children, you know, but people are watching everything that they do."

Victoria Beckham worries about her children being on social media

The fashion designer continued: "I think that can be a little bit scary. But you know, it's something relatively new for so many of us, so we're all still learning." On protecting her children from the negativity, she added: "I think we're just a really close family and we try to not focus on that and be very positive." Victoria's children often feature on her and David Beckham's Instagram accounts, and it's clear just how close they are. Romeo has even used his famous mum to help boost his TikTok followers, after asking her to appear in a dance video last year. The teenager posted footage of the pair dancing to Spice Up Your Life, which went viral as a result.

The former Spice Girls family were out to support her at her LFW show

On Sunday, Victoria was supported by three out of her four children, along with her husband David, as she showcased her latest AW20 fashion collection at London Fashion Week. David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all sat in the FROW alongside British and American Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful. It was especially special for Harper, who wore her first-ever VB couture dress. One person missing from Victoria's fashion show was the couple's oldest son, Brooklyn. The budding photographer is currently working abroad, but he sent his mum a sweet message letting her know that he was thinking of her. Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared a picture of the pair of them when he was a little boy, and wrote: "Love you mum," accompanied by a red love heart.

