Penny Lancaster has shared a positive update with fans on her husband Rod Stewart's health. The Maggie May hitmaker revealed that Rod is fighting fit following complicated knee replacement surgery last month. "He’s just done two private shows in Florida and he said, ‘My knee is better now than it has ever been’," the Loose Women star told The Mirror. "He said he was running sideways and it has all been sorted. He is like a masterclass of knee replacement – and there is no stopping him." The 48-year-old added: "Rod is like 75 and he has three weeks in Vegas. He then has a two-month tour in America and then we are off to Australia for September and October."

Rod Stewart had knee replacement surgery in January

Following Rod's surgery in January, devoted wife Penny threw him an extravagant 75th birthday party at the swanky Ritz Hotel in London. Sharing an image of Rod in a bathrobe surrounded by balloons and cakes, Penny wrote: "Roddy is doing remarkably well after his knee replacement surgery on Tuesday (so well that the naughty boy keeps trying to walk without his crutches). Luckily he is being discharged today to celebrate his 75th tonight and home this weekend to see the boys play football!" She later shared another image of her husband surrounded by his nearest and dearest, which she captioned: "Nothing but the best for Rods 75th @theritzlondon with family, friends and Celtic themed gifts."

The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

MORE: Rod Stewart dedicates BRITs performance to this surprising woman – and it's not wife Penny!

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been married since 2007

READ: Britney Spears hospitalised after freak accident

Last year was certainly a difficult one for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces. After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.